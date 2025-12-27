Prayer Does Not Work, Says Seun Kuti

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Afrobeat singer Seun Kuti has said he does not believe in prayer, stating that he has never prayed in his life.

Kuti made the remarks in a video shared on his Instagram account, where he described prayer as ineffective and childish. He argued that an individual’s life is shaped by personal choices and actions, not by prayer.

“I have never prayed before in my life. I don’t know how to pray. I don’t believe it works,” he said. “Your life is your prayer. What you do with your life is your prayer. Praying in public or aloud is eye service. It is childishness.”

The musician further stated that actions, rather than words spoken in prayer, define a person’s life and outcomes.

Responding to questions about belief in God, Kuti criticised what he described as the common religious concept of God, arguing that it makes prayer meaningless.

According to him, if God’s will is already predetermined, prayers that do not align with that will cannot be answered. He accused some religious leaders of withholding this explanation in order to exploit followers.

“I solve my problems. I don’t pray over my problems,” he added. “If prayer solves problems, prisons and hospitals would be empty.”

Kuti’s comments have sparked reactions on social media, given Nigeria’s strong religious culture and his longstanding criticism of organised religion.