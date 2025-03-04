Power Generation Hits New Peak Of 5,713MW, Says TCN

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – New statistics by the Transmission Company of Nigeria revealed that power generation climbed to 5,713.60 megawatts on Tuesday.

The latest data by TCN pushes the country’s 2025 generation feat to the highest since four years ago.

According to the TCN, the whole of the 5,713MW recorded on Tuesday was successfully transmitted.

The country recorded a 5.543MW generation on February 14.

“This was recorded on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at 21:30 hours, with the new generation peak of 5,713.60 megawatts (MW), surpassing the previous peak generation of 5,543.20MW achieved on February 14, 2025, by 170.40 MW,” the TCN stated.

It clarified that though this new peak is 88MW lower than the all-time maximum peak generation of 5,801.60MW recorded on March 1, 2021, it remains a notable achievement.

It added that the maximum daily energy also rose to 125,542.06 megawatt-hours, up from 125,159.48MWh achieved last month.

“Furthermore, a new record for the maximum daily energy ever attained in the history of the electricity industry in Nigeria was also set yesterday, with a total of 125,542.06 megawatt-hours (MWh). This surpasses the previous record of 125,159.48MWh achieved on February 14, 2025, by 382.58 MWh,” the statement added.