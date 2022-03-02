Ugwuanyi Lifts Ban On Tricycle, Motorcycle, Tipper Operators

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has lifted the ban on tricycle, motorcycle and tipper earlier restricted in some parts of the state.

The ban was lifted during a security meeting between him and leaders of the Association of Tricycle Riders Transport Union (ATRTU), Enugu State, Motorcycle Transport Union of Enugu State, Nkanu East/West branches and the Enugu State Tipper Union of Nigeria.

Recall that the state government had on Feb. 25 banned the operations of tricycles, motorcycles and tipper-trucks in Nkanu East and West Local Governments, as well as some selected communities in Enugu South Local Government.

This followed the recent killings in the affected local government areas during the just concluded council elections in the state.

Lifting the ban, Ugwuanyi urged the leaders of the associations to do all they could to religiously fulfill their promises so that they restored security and confidence of their passengers.

He, however, directed the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Chief Miletus Eze to immediately prepare an Executive Order vacating the ban.

Earlier, the leaders of the various union had revealed that hoodlums had infiltrated their associations to perpetrate criminal activities in the state to tarnish their image.

They also disclosed that there were some bad eggs and criminal elements among them who used their means of livelihood for criminal activities to the detriment of their collective image and fortunes.

Speaking at the meeting, the State Chairman of ATRTU, Comrade Benjamin Ikah, said that the association would not fold its arms and watch the long-built reputation in Enugu State being damaged by some criminals.

He added that the association would, as usual, support the efforts of the security agencies in the state to fish out the bad eggs in our association.