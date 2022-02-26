Ukrainian President Braces Up For Russia Invasion Of Its Capital City Tonight

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says he expects the Russian army will storm Kiev overnight, and called on the public to defend the capital.

“The fate of the country is being decided right now,” he said in a video message on his Telegram channel.

“The enemy will use all its forces to break our resistance,” he said, adding: “Tonight, they are setting out to storm Kiev.”

He called on Ukrainians to “stop the enemy wherever possible

Reuters