Unemployment: Embrace Our Entrepreneurship Trainings, TIC Advises Nigerian Youths

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As teeming unemployed Nigerian youths continue to roam the streets in search of unavailable white-collar jobs, the Technology Incubation Center (TIC) Enugu, of the Board For Technology Incubation (Federal Ministry of Science and Technology) has advised such citizens to avail themselves of the various training opportunities provided by the agency.

The Enugu Center Manager of the federal government’s establishment, Mrs Thelma Ifeoma Nwankwo handed down the advice weekend during the opening ceremony of an Entrepreneurship Development Training organized by the Center in collaboration with De Humph Resources International limited in Enugu.

She disclosed that the center since inception, has been organizing high quality trainings for the unemployed Youths and women organizations in the past with a view to making people self-employed.

According to Mrs. Nwankwo, the essence of the training was to develop the youths and entrepreneurs on ways of doing business and getting it right and expressing dismay that most entrepreneurs are not on the right track.

The centre boss, however, stressed that one of their targets were the unemployed youths, positing that it was not possible for the government to do all in terms of employment, hence the need for people to embrace TIC training programmes.

While restating her call on the youths to avail themselves of the opportunities provided by the center, she noted that “we cannot continue to rely on white collar jobs.”

She said: ” I’m advising youths to make themselves available for our trainings. Most of the people we trained in the past are doing very well. We cannot continue to rely on white collar jobs.”.

Mrs. Nwankwo further disclosed that the Center was recently in Awka, the Anambra state capital for a workshop on conflict resolution for traditional rulers which was facilitated by the Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Science and Technology, Senator Mrs. Uche Ekwunife.

The Centre Manager, had applauded the Director General and CEO of the National Board for Technology Incubation, Engineer Mohammed Jubrin over his giant strides since he took over the mantle of leadership of the organization.

She stated that since he took over the mantle of leadership, the NBTI has produced wonderful entrepreneurs who are doing well in their various fields of endeavors

The Centre Manager, who spoke to newsmen hinted that the organization has trained no fewer than 200 people in various skills since she assumed office in 2019.

