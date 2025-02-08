UNICEF Raises Concern Over High Rate Of Female Genital Mutilation In South East

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The United Nations Children’s Fund, UNICEF Field Office Enugu, has expressed concern over the high prevalence rate of Female Genital Mutilation And Cutting In South East geo political zone of Nigeria, saying it remains unacceptable.

Our Correspondent writes that the organization disclosed this Wednesday in Enugu during a Zonal Media Dialogue with journalists, Media Executives and Civil Society organizations, CSOs drawn from Imo, Abia, Anambra, Enugu and Ebonyi States ahead of the occasion of the 2025 International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation, FGM being marked on 6th, February every year.

The Chief of Field Office, UNICEF Field Office Enugu, Mrs. Juliet Chiluwe, who stated this stressed the need for all hands to be on deck by all stakeholders to check the ugly situation.

According to her, while Imo state ranks 1st at 38% prevalence among women age 15-49 years and 9.7% prevalence among girls age 0-14 years, prevalence among women age 15-49 years in Ebonyi, Abia, Enugu and Anambra States stands at 20.4%, 20.3%, 19% and 13.1% respectively.

She noted that girls aged 0-14 years, in Ebonyi, Abia, Enugu and Anambra stood at 3.7%, 3.0%, 2.1% and 0.2% respectively.

The Zonal Media Dialogue which has as it’s Theme, “Stepping Up the Pace, Strengthening Alliances and Building Movements to End FGM was put together by UNICEF Enugu Field Office in Collaboration with Broadcasting Corporation Of Abia State, BCA Umuahia.

The Field office Chief said: “While we appreciate the drop in prevalence especially among women age (15-49) when compared to previous years MICS and NDHS data, this is the most critical time to step up the pace, especially through strengthening alliances among grassroots activities, communities, Government, organization and private sector to build a powerful social movement that ends harmful norms and build movements.

She therefore urges the government, donors and the private sector to step up financial investment to scale up effective intervention.

Mrs. Chiluwe, added that girls, women survivors, youths should also expand social movements through strategic coalition that amplify action to eliminate female genital mutilation.

Ending FGM requires the collective efforts of girls, women, survivors, men amongst others as key allies, she posited.

Earlier in a presentation, a Public Health Consultant, Dr. Chikezie Obasi stated that the prevalence of Female Genital Mutilation and Cutting FGM/C among girls between the ages of 0-14 years increased from 16.9% to 19.2% between 2013 and 2018 across the country

He maintained that the prevalence rate among women between the ages of 15-49 years dropped from 25% to 20% between 2013 and 2018 and attributed the drop to the awareness of those within the age bracket.

On the issue of non prosecution of Female Genital Mutilation FGM offenders in South East states, the Public Health Consultant said that most states that domesticated the Violence Against Persons law are yet to take practical steps to ensure the arrest and prosecution of offenders.

The Communication officer, Advocacy, media and External Relations, UNICEF, Dr. Ijeoma Onuoha Ogwe, had in a brief presentation to kick start the media dialogue, highlighted the objective of the media interface.

She however, stressed the need for media partnership with UNicef to fight the ugly trend in south East Nigeria, saying as agenda setters, journalists, must be on the driver’s seat in tackling the issue via various media channels.