Unknown Cause Of Chrisland Student Death During Inter-House Sports

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Chrisland schools have opened up concerning the sad development that led to the death of a student.

The African Examiner writes that a student of Chrisland School, Whitney Adeniran, during its inter-house sports event held at Agege Stadium, Lagos State, reportedly slumped and died.

The father of the deceased, Michael Adeniran had earlier taken to social media on the night of Saturday, February 11, 2023 demanding justice over his daughter’s death.

The Lagos State government and the police have since intervened in the matter, however, Adeniran is demanding Chrisland to explain what actually occur to Whitney, whom he said had no underlying health condition or sickness as at when the school bus came to pick her up for the event on Thursday, February 9, 2023.

Reacting, Chrisland issued a statement on Sunday, February 12, 2023, in which it responded to the call for justice and also talked about the event that led to the student’s death on the said day.

The statement partly read: “The management and staff of Chrisland Schools Limited, with a deep sense of loss, announce the death of our precious student, Whitney Adeniran; whose painful exit occurred on Thursday, February 9th, 2023.

“We are heartbroken and distressed. Whitney was one of our Day students who opted not to participate in the inter-house sports match past for reasons we were not very sure of.

“However, on discretion, we respected her decision to err on the side of caution, because on January 20, 2023, it is in our records that she had complained about a not-too-buoyant health and we immediately contacted her parents.

“Her father, Mr. Michael Adeniran, came to the school to take her home. We emphasized to her parents to take a critical look at her.”

Explaining further, the school management stated that the student slumped in “public view and not under any hidden circumstances,” adding that she was rushed to the nearest medical facility for first aid.

“Our immediate response was to take advantage of proximity to first-aid, by identifying the nearest medical facility to take her to, where the doctor on duty, administered oxygen and every aid possible on her.”

The school authorities further tasked the Adeniran family to get a scientific verification of the underlying cause of their daughter’s death before her burial as they expressed their deep pain concerning the death of Whitney and sent their condolence and prayers to the Adeniran family.

The statement added: “We immediately notified regulatory stakeholders and agencies to allow for a comprehensive evaluation and assessment of the developments.

“In spite of the compelling imperatives to fill any information gaps in public space, we stopped short of making any media sensation out of this, because the deceased in question, was a minor and is deserving of our unqualified respect.

“We also prioritized respect to the privacy of the family and were with them consistently, to mourn together. This is a painful loss for all of us.

“As we continue to uphold the sobriety of this moment, we resist any urge to join issues on her treasured memory, in media trends.

“As we await the outcome of an independent post-mortem process, we remain unwaveringly committed to supporting the family at this critical moment and pray fervently for the fortitude to bear her painful loss.”