Fee Hike: UNN Concedes To Students Demand, Settles For 60% Fees Increment

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Management of the University of Nigeria UNN, acting on behalf of the Governing Council, has consented to students’ request that sundry fees should be increased by 60 percent as against planned 100 percent increment earlier proposed by the Management for the 2025/2026 academic session.

The decision follows constructive engagements with the Student Union Government (SUG) of both the Nsukka and Enugu Campuses of the premier Ivory tower

Under the approved arrangement, both new and returning students will now pay increased 60 percent of the existing sundry charges for the 2025/2026 session, representing a 40 per cent reduction from the initial proposal 100 per cent Increment by the University Management.

This was made known to newsmen Sunday via a statement issued and signed by Inya Agha Egwu, the Acting Public Relations Officer of the the university.

According to the statement, A comprehensive schedule of the revised charges, disaggregated by faculty and level, will be released to the University community in the coming days.

The agreement was reached on weekend at a meeting between the University Management and SUG representatives, including the SUG Presidents of Nsukka and Enugu Campuses, Speakers of the Legislative Arms, and the Senate President of the SUG.

Resolution of the meeting was the outcome of weeks of sustained negotiations that commenced in December 2025.

During the discussions, student representatives explained that they adjusted their earlier position of 30 percent increment in recognition of prevailing fees in comparable universities and the urgent need to upgrade infrastructure within the University of Nigeria.

Following the Management’s concession, both parties formally signed an agreement outlining key terms, including, such as

Provision for payment of the new fees in two instalments across the two semesters to ease the financial burden on parents and guardians.

Both parties also agreed that there will be increment in students’ accommodation fees for the 2025/2026 academic session.

At the end of the deliberations, the SUG leadership expressed appreciation to the University Management for its understanding and responsiveness.

They also called on students to remain calm, law-abiding, and to comply fully with the terms of the agreement.

Furthermore, the SUG urged students to shun any actions capable of disrupting the peace of the University and cautioned external individuals against interfering in students’ affairs or inciting students to violent demonstrations in the guise of fighting for them.

The University Management on it’s part, reiterates its commitment to dialogue, student welfare, and the continuous development of the institution in the collective interest of all stakeholders.