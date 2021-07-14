W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Usifo Ataga: Police Arrest More Suspected Killers

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Wednesday, July 14th, 2021



(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Lagos State Police Command on Wednesday disclosed that it has arrested more suspects in the murder of Chief Executive Officer of Super TV, Usifo Ataga, as an “afterthought”.

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, on Wednesday stated that it has also established a “conspiracy” in the circumstances which led to the death  of Ataga.

Odumosu stated that the slain Ataga was said to be drugged before he was killed.



He also refuted reports that the police was trying to create a soft landing for the suspect, Chidinma.

He said: “We have established a case of conspiracy in the murder and we have arrested more suspects.”

