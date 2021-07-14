Usifo Ataga: Police Arrest More Suspected Killers

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Lagos State Police Command on Wednesday disclosed that it has arrested more suspects in the murder of Chief Executive Officer of Super TV, Usifo Ataga, as an “afterthought”.

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, on Wednesday stated that it has also established a “conspiracy” in the circumstances which led to the death of Ataga.

Odumosu stated that the slain Ataga was said to be drugged before he was killed.

He also refuted reports that the police was trying to create a soft landing for the suspect, Chidinma.

He said: “We have established a case of conspiracy in the murder and we have arrested more suspects.”























