Atiku Praises Senators’ Move to ADC

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Vice President Atiku Abubakar has praised Senator Binos Yaroe and eight other senators who recently aligned with the African Democratic Congress (ADC), describing their move as a bold step in defence of Nigeria’s democracy.

Atiku remarked in a post on his official Facebook page on Friday. He commended the lawmakers for what he said was their decision to put national interest above political pressure.

“I commend Senator Binos Yaroe and the eight distinguished senators who boldly aligned with the ADC yesterday, not for personal gain, but in the interest of Nigeria’s democracy,” Atiku wrote.

He said their decision to remain with the opposition at a time when many politicians are allegedly being pressured to join the ruling party shows courage and conviction.

According to him, a strong and credible opposition is necessary for any democracy to function properly.

“Democracy without credible opposition is democracy in name only,” he said.

Atiku added that the presence of the senators in the opposition would strengthen the call for accountability, good governance and a better future for Nigerians.

“When leaders choose principle over pressure, the nation wins. Together, we will build a stronger, more just, and more prosperous Nigeria,” he said.

Earlier, DAILY POST reported that nine senators defected to the African Democratic Congress, making the party the leading minority in the National Assembly.