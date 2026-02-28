Utomi Says ADC South South Did Not Endorse Amaechi For President

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A chieftain of the African Democratic Congress, Prof. Pat Utomi, has dismissed reports that leaders of the party in the South South endorsed Rotimi Amaechi for the 2027 presidential election.

Reports had claimed that South South ADC leaders backed Amaechi during a recent meeting in Benin after he declared his interest in contesting for the party’s presidential ticket.

However, Utomi clarified that no such endorsement took place.

In a post on X, he explained that Amaechi only announced his intention to run, and the meeting received his declaration in line with party tradition. He stressed that there was no discussion or endorsement, describing reports suggesting otherwise as “inaccurate and disingenuous.”

The national leadership of the ADC had earlier denied endorsing any presidential aspirant. The party described the endorsement reports as misleading and undemocratic.

Amaechi, a former Minister under late President Muhammadu Buhari, has formally declared his intention to contest the 2027 presidency on the ADC platform.

Other politicians, including Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, have also made their presidential ambitions public as preparations for the 2027 elections continue.