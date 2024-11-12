Viral Naira Abuse Video Not From Goje’s Daughter’s Wedding, Says EFCC

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The clip showed the naira freely sprayed at a wedding in Kano last month.

However, the anti-graft agency said claims attributing the development to Goje’s daughter were untrue.

“As a responsible and accountable anti-corruption agency campaigning against currency mutilation and dollarization of the economy, the EFCC swung into action by analysing the video and findings showed that the alleged naira abuse actually happened but not at the wedding of Goje’s daughter but at the wedding dinner of Amina Babagana Zannah held on the afore-mentioned date,” the EFCC said in a Monday statement by its Hea of Media & Publicity Dele Oyewale.

“Zannah is the daughter of Hajara Seidu Haruna(a.ka. Hafsat Gold Nigeria) who is the Chief Executive Officer of Hafsat Jewellery Enterprise with offices in Abuja, Kano, and Dubai( United Arab Emirates).

“Haruna confirmed the viral video. She admitted that the alleged naira abuse took place at the wedding dinner of her daughter on October 24, 2024. The bridegroom, Ibrahim Mohammad hails from Niger Republic and those that allegedly sprayed naira notes and dollar bills were from the groom’s family in Niger Republic.

“The Commission has invited the Nigerien groom, Mohammad, to report at its national headquarters in Abuja, with everyone that sprayed naira notes at his wedding with Zannah”.

According to the EFCC though it appreciates the consciousness its campaigns against naira abuse are building across the country, “it will not move against anyone wrongly accused of an alleged crime. The Commission remains steadfast in this crusade and would spare no offender, no matter how highly placed.”