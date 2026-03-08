WACOL Boss, Prof. Ezeilo, Decries Difficulties Women Face Seeking Justice In Nigeria

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As Nigerian women joins Their counterparts globally to mark the 2026 International Women’s day (IWD) celebration, foremost gender inclined Non governmental organization, Women’s Aid Collective WACOL, has decried difficulties being encountered by women and girls in seeking for justice in Nigeria.

Speaking with newsmen in Enugu weekend on the IWD commemoration, Founding Director of WACOL, Professor Joy Ngozi Ezeilo, posited that this year’s celebration must move beyond rhetoric to action.

The organization averred that some of the nation’s Heroes and women are being tragically betrayed by the very system they trusted, stressing the need for all and sundry to confront the heartbreaking truth.

According to her, the NGO has handled over 82,000 cases of violence against women and girls in the last twenty eight years of her existence.

Professor Ezeilo, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, (SAN) hinted that WACOL is currently pursuing two harrowing cases, “one on institutional neglect and another on predatory abuse that demands immediate, decisive intervention”

Our Correspondent writes that the 2026 global theme for the IWD, is ‘Rights, Justice Action for all women and Girls with campaign mandate, Give to Gain.

She said “we are compelled to confront the heartbreaking truth that some of our nation’s heroes and women are being tragically betrayed by the very system they trusted”

“Today we shine a spotlight on two harrowing cases. Let’s start with the case of Officer Grace Ohiaeri”, a female police officer serving at the Enugu state police Command, who spent nearly three decades as a victim of the institution she swore to serve.

Giving a background of the officer’s case, Professor Ezeilo stated that “in 1998, officer Grace Ohiaeri, performed a heroic act, disarming a dangerous criminal to protect Nigerian citizens when there was a jail break in Enugu, but her reward was not commendation, malice and institutional cruelty”

She added that “28 years of silence and suffering: her salary was abruptly stopped in 1988 without a just cause. This was going on even while she is still technically in service”

“Worse yet, when a good Samaritan, Chief Arthur Eze donated 20,000, 000 (twenty million naira) for relief, those funds allegedly vanished into the pockets of her superiors”

“Now elderly, and frail, the police force is evicting her from her official quarters because of proposed renovations, leaving a national hero with absolute nowhere to go”.

“This is a national disgrace. In the spirit of IWD 2026, WACOL officially petitions the highest authorities to restore her dignity and her” future.

“We therefore, call on the inspector General of police, Olatuji Disu, and the Enugu state Commissioner of police CP, Bitrus Giwa to take immediate action” insisting that officer Ohiaeri should be paid her full salary arrears for the past 28 years, as well be promoted to appropriate rank and grant her an honour of retirement.

Professor Ezeilo, future pointed out that ” the suffering of officer Ohiaeri is compounded by the plight of Miss Faith Odoh, and her four children. Faith’s extreme poverty left her family vulnerable and preyed upon by the worst in our society”

She said Mrs Odoh’s twelve year old daughter was systematically abused by five different men, disclosing that the final predator was a man who abused the power given to him as a Pastor and Neighborhood Watch chairman, the very person providing their free shelter.

“On this #IWD2026, WACOL is moving from advocacy to action. We’re fighting for two women betrayed by the systems meant to protect them” Ezeilo stated.

“Now, the family of Odoh, is being evicted and the children are out of school. They need another home.

“We are raising funds to: Secure safe housing for Grace and Faith. Establish a sustainable livelihood for Faith and get her children back to school.

“When we support women and girls, we build stronger communities and create a just future for everyone.”

Join the Campaign. We call on the public, corporate organizations, and all people of conscience to join us in an urgent fundraising drive”