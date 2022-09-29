Warm Reception Awaits Super Falcons In Japan-Union

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The President, Nigeria Union in Japan, Kennedy Nnaji said that a warm reception awaits the Super Falcons of Nigeria, when they arrive Japan for a friendly against the Japanese Women`s senior national team.

Nnaji stated this in a statement made in Lagos on Thursday.

African Examiner reports that the Super Falcons match will hold at the Noevir Stadium, Kobe Japan, on Oct. 6.

The encounter is in preparation for the upcoming 2023 Australia/New Zealand FIFA Women World Cup.

The Nigerian delegates are expected to arrive in Tokyo, Japan by Oct. 2.

Nnaji, a patron of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) in Lagos and Imo State also pledged his unflinching support to the Women National team.

“As the CEO, NAHFCONNETS for Africa and the world, I am pledging my unflinching support in every way necessary, to the Super Falcons of Nigeria, as they arrive Japan for this event.

“I am happy with the spectacular performance of the Super Falcons in their spectacular performance against Morocco, during the recently concluded Africa Women Championship.

“As a reward for their qualifying for the 2023 FIFA Women World Cup, I will provide what is needed to drum up fans and fanfare for the International friendly match in Kobe, Japan,” he said.

NAN