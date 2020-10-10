We Can’t Scrap SARS, Says Frank Mba

Spread the love























(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Frank Mba, on Friday says that the Nigerian Police cannot afford to scrap the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) because of their roles in helping the country to fight against Boko Haram insurgents and bandits in the Norther Nigeria.

Frank Mba disclosed this while appearing on a Channel Television programme, Sunrise Daily.

African Examiner notes that there was public outrage last weekend following a video which emerged on social media where police operatives presumed to be SARS operatives shot an unarmed man. This led to protest as many people called for the banning of SARS

However, the police spokesman called on Nigerians to be patient as the directive the Inspector General of police issued concerning SARS will help to reform the police unit, SARS.

Mba said: “If #EndSARS is a metaphor and is seen as a call for a symbolic reform of SARS, I will say clearly that the leadership of the NPF is in line and is ready to work with those who are making that call.

“However, if the #EndSARS should be seen and interpreted as the total disbandment of SARS, I will tell you very clearly that it will be difficult for any responsible organisation to walk that path taking into cognisance the amount of investment that government has made in training and (in) setting up that department, (and) taking into cognisance the critical role that department is playing.

“As a matter of fact, we have also received a lot of calls from people, particularly in states like Yobe, Maiduguri (Borno), Katsina and other parts of the north where SARS operatives are deeply embedded in the fight against banditry, in the fight against insurgency.

“And these people have made it very clear that ending SARS is not even an option for them because of the critical roles that SARS operatives are playing in those areas to rein down heavily on bandits, on terrorists and other kinds of violent criminals.”

Spread the love





















