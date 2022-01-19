We’ll Pay Your Children’s WAEC Fees – Tinubu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has assured that the West African Examination Council (WAEC) fees of Nigerians will be paid if he emerges president in 2023.

Tinubu disclosed this in a viral video with some party members in attendance.

“Your children’s West African examination fees is paid by us so that no one no matter how poor is left behind,” he said.

“The symbol of my camp is breaking shaft, we break the shaft of poverty, ignorance. ”

Speaking on the problem of banditry, Tinubu stated that the country needs peace and stability in order to move forward.

“We need stability in the country. Peace and solving banditry is extremely important because women are the first vulnerable victims.

“Without peace and stability we can’t build a nation as rapidly as we want,” Tinubu said.