What Nigeria Needs In 2022 – Peter Obi

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Peter Obi, a former governor of Anambra State, has stated that Nigeria needs to invest in security in the year 2022.

Obi, who described 2021 as a difficult year for Nigerians in every aspect talked about the state of the nation on Monday while he answered questions from newsmen at the Sam Mbakwe International Airport, Owerri.

Speaking on what is needed for Nigeria to move forward in the New Year, Peter Obi stated that the security of lives and property should be a priority for the country to move on.

Obi said: “Security of lives and property must be a priority for the country to move forward.

“With security, investments will flow into the country and citizens will also have the confidence to invest in the country.

“Until the people are secured, they will not think of other meaningful things to do.”

The former vice presidential aspirant of the PDP also disclosed that Nigerians must resolve to select good leaders for themselves especially now that the election is approaching.

He said, “I am talking of leaders with verifiable antecedents and whose character and disposition are beyond reproach.”