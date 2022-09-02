Why Am Attending Church Programmes – Peter Obi

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Presidential Candidate of Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, says the reports crediting Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa accusing him of dragging the Church into politics as the major reason he attends Church programmes is uncharitable.

Obi made this known in a statement issued to his Special Adviser on Media, Mr. Valentine Obienyem.

In a release made available to the Press, Obienyem stated that it was on record that Obi attended programmes he was invited to, including those organised by the churches.

He queried: “Should Obi start shunning Church events because of politics, even when we know that since leaving office in 2014, that Obi has visited over 1,000 schools and hospitals owned by the churches, offering them all manner of support for the upgrade of their schools and hospitals that serve the citizens of Nigeria.”

Obienyem advised against bringing the name of the Church into disrepute adding that those doing such were those linking genuine actions of patriots to politics, even when it was not needed.

He also stated that the reference to politics was unnecessary since electioneering had not started.

He said: “Why would Okowa suggest that it is wrong for anybody to reach out to the churches? Is this not contemptuous of churches? Everybody is affected by the bad governance in the country and should expectedly be involved in the efforts to enthrone good governance.

“He should be told about the difference between being politically aware and getting involved in active politics.”