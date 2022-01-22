Chekwas Okorie, May Soon Return To APGA

…. May Head Party’s BOT

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – There are strong indications that pioneer National Chairman of opposition All Progressive Grand Alliance APGA, Chief Chekwas Okorie may soon return to the party with his teeming supporters.

The Abia state born Charismatic politician, who is currently a member of the All progressive Congress APC joined the ruling party from his former United People’s party UPP, which was deregistered during the last political dispensation by the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC for failing to meet certain requirements as stipulated by the electoral Act.

He was ousted from office via impeachment which was later upheld by court after a protracted internal wrangling between him and the former national Auditor of the party, Senator Victor Umeh.

Okorie, was sacked at a time when the party started gaining popularity in the South- East geo political zone of Nigeria, including winning the Anambra state governorship position through its then flag bearer, Mr. Peter Obi, who has since defected to the people’s Democratic party, PDP.

African Examiner reliably gathered from a Source close to the APGA family that the Anambra state governor elect, professor Charles Soludo, has interest in the Ex- UPP boss, and is determined in bringing him back to the party’s fold.

The Source who craved anonymity, said the incoming Anambra governor, has promised to make Okorie Chairman of the party’s Board of Trustee (BOT).

“Soludo has personal respect for (Ojeozi Ndigbo) as a person and politician, and that is why he is determined in ensuring that he convinces him to return to the political house he built some years ago.

As I speak to you, i think Chief Okorie, seem to have made up his mind on the development. Because since all these while, he has been making consultations among his political allies and associates.

“So, don’t be surprise if by tomorrow you hear that Chief Chekwas Okorie, has gone back to his former party, APGA” the Source stated.

Efforts to speak with Chief Okorie was not successful, as his mobile phone line could not go through as at the time of filing this report