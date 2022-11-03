Why Amaechi Is Not Happy With Buhari – IPOB

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has slammed President Muhammadu Buhari for refusing to grant the dying wish of First Republic Aviation Minister, Mbazulike Amaechi.

African Examiner recalls that on many occasions, Amaechi had tasked Buhari to release IPOB’s leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

Despite his appeals and even the court ruling discharging and acquitting Kanu, the federal government has declined to release the IPOB leader.

However, IPOB stated that Amaechi was sad with Buhari for refusing his appeal to release Kanu.

A statement by IPOB spokesman, Emma Powerful, stated that Buhari refused to release Kanu due to his hatred for the Igbo people.

The statement reads partly: “IPOB worldwide will not forget the effort of our father towards the release of our great liberator, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, who was kidnapped from Kenya to Nigeria by the Federal Government.

“In spite of his age and failing health, he led Igbo elder’s visit to Aso Rock, Abuja, to plead with the Federal Government headed by Buhari to release KANU as his last wish. But the President claimed that only the judiciary would decide MNK’s fate.

“Even after the same Court has discharged and acquitted Kanu, the same Buhari ignored the request of a dying old man and the Court verdict because of incurable hatred towards Ndigbo.

“Buhari and his Fulani-controlled Federal Government must understand that Mbazulike is not happy with them even in death for ignoring his appeal for the release of Kanu.”