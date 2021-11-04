Why Army Can’t Fight Terrorists, Others With N579bn – COAS

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigerian Army has begged the Federal Government to remove the army from the annual envelope budgeting being adopted by the Federal Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Farouk Yahaya, made the appeal when he appeared before the Senate Committee on Army to defend the 2022 budget.

According to Yahaya, the sum of N579bn approved for the Nigerian Army for the 2022 fiscal year was not enough to fight terrorism and banditry in the country.

He said, “In preparing for year 2022 budget, the Nigerian Army proposed about the sum of N710bn.

“However, the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning budget ceiling reduced it to N579bn.

“This reduction would impede the capacity and tempo of the Nigerian Army in carrying out its constitutional duties particularly the ongoing war against Boko Haram terrorists and other criminalties across the country.

“The National Assembly should prevail on the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning to exempt the Nigerian Army from the current budget ceiling or envelope allocation system.

“I therefore passionately appeal to this (Senate) committee to impress it on the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning to begin the release of year 2022 Nigerian Army capital budget from the First Quarter 2022.

“This would help the Nigerian Army to rehabilitate dilapidated accommodations in over 138 barracks and training facilities across our units, and formations as well as procure the needed equipment and platforms to prosecute the war against terrorism and other criminalities across the country.”

He also enjoined the Senate panel to approve the sum of N642.7bn as the Nigerian Army personnel emolument for the 2022 budget.

The Army chief also requested the approval of N29.6bn as overhead cost and N37.6bn as capital expenditure.

Yahaya said, “The timely and complete implementation of the 2022 budget will thus enhance the fulfilment of the Nigerian Army’s constitutional mandate and thus engender peace for socioeconomic development of our country Nigeria.”























