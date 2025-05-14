Japa Syndrome: 30% of Lagos Staff Sent Training Abroad Don’t Come Back – Commissioner

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Lagos State Commissioner for Establishments and Training, Afolabi Ayantayo, has stated that 30% of civil servants that are sent abroad for training don’t come back to Nigeria.

Ayantayo made this revelation known in a press briefing on Wednesday, to celebrate the second anniversary of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s second term in office.

According to him, the state government’s plan of building a better workforce with the aid of international training has been affected by the growing “Japa syndrome”, a slang term that describes the increasing number of Nigerians saying goodbyes to the country for greener pasture opportunities abroad.

When asked how many staff come back from such training,” Ayantayo said, “while 70% returned, 30% failed to come back”.

He also added: “A total of 23,420 staff members benefitted from various training interventions between May 2022 and December 2024.

“Within the same period, over 185 training programmes were organised which cut across multiple cadres, skill levels and thematic areas relevant to public sector efficiency, leadership development and regulatory compliance.”