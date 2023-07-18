Why Couples Should Take Mental Evaluation Before Marriage – Kaffy

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Famous Nigerian dancer and Guinness world record holder, Kafayat ‘Kaffy’ Shafau, has stated that there is a need for couples to have a mental evaluation before marriage.

Kaffy made this known during an interview with Chude Jideonwo as she stated that mental health evaluation, couples therapy and drug tests should be necessary for aspiring married couples.

She said: “It is harder to get a driver’s license yet it is inside all these homes that all of society is being built in. There needs to be a full-year program on human behavioural sciences. It’s a special course that needs to be taken.”

She also pointed out that many marriages fail in Nigeria because it is easier to acquire a marriage certificate than a driver’s license.

Kaffy added: “We can’t live in a society that issues you marriage certificates easier than driver’s licenses.”





