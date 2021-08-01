Why EFCC Arrested Ex-Senate President, Bukola Saraki

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Saturday in Abuja confirmed the arrest and detention of the former Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki.

Mr Wilson Uwujaren, the spokesperson of the commission said that Saraki was invited for questioning over allegations of corruption and money laundering.

He said the former senate president was currently in the custody of the commission for continuation of interrogation.

African Examiner gathered that the ex-president was quizzed in connection with the ongoing investigation into how a N17billion bond was spent during his tenure as Kwara State governor.

The invitation and detention of Saraki for interrogation happened days after a former Nasarawa State Gov. Tanko Al-Makura and his wife, Mairo, were invited and interrogated.























