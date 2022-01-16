Why I Believe I’ll Win Presidency In 2023 – Tinubu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Bola Tinubu, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has stated that with the “strong support” of the masses, he will win the 2023 presidential election.

The former Lagos governor had stated on January 10, that he had told Presidential Muhammadu Buhari of his decision to contest the presidency.

Speaking on Saturday after he visited the Ibadan home of Rashidi Ladoja, a former governor of Oyo, the former Lagos State governor has stated that he had gotten positive reactions from critical stakeholders on his interest in running for president.

Tinubu had visited Ibadan to commiserate with Seyi Makinde, governor of the state, concerning the death of Jimoh Oyewumi, the Soun of Ogbomoso; Saliu Adetunji, the Olubadan of Ibadan; and Adebayo Alao-Akala, a former governor of Oyo.

Speaking after the meeting with Ladoja, Tinubu stated that he is aware of the challenges ahead, but expressed optimism that he would emerge victorious.

“Life is a challenge and you must be ready to confront challenges and overcome. I have the confidence that I will overcome any form of challenge. I am sure I would face challenges and I have the confidence that I will overcome them,” he said.

“The reactions of critical stakeholders to my presidential ambition have been very positive, encouraging and overwhelming and these have spurred me on with the strong conviction that we would succeed and emerge victorious after the election.|

“Life itself is a challenge and I have the confidence and capacity to wade through challenges and overcome. We are forging ahead and with the strong support of the masses of Nigeria, we are going to achieve resounding victory.”