I’m Not Dating Rema, He Is My Brother In Christ – Ayra Starr

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigerian singer, Ayra Starr, has refuted claims that she is romantically involved with Rema.

In a recent interview with Kiss FM, the singer stated that she is just being informed about the rumour.

“I haven’t heard that before,” she said.

When asked to confirm if it’s true, Ayra Starr said Rema is like a brother to her.

“No, that’s my brother in Christ o,” she said.

It could be recalled that in December 2022, Rema talked about the nature of his relationship with Ayra Starr.

He stated that at some point in his career, he could not attend social events or parties without her coming along because she is a vibe.

“Ayra is a vibe. There are a lot of times… It got to a point where I just could not go out to parties without Ayra. She is a vibe and she has ginger,” Rema had said.