Why I Didn’t Carry Military Along During My Oil Bunkering Investigation – Soyombo

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Investigative journalist Fisayo Soyombo says he did not carry the Nigerian military along during his recent investigation into crude oil bunkering in the Niger Delta, claiming some security operatives collude with the bunkerers.

Soyombo was recently detained by the Nigerian Army for three days, with the army claiming that the ace journalist was arrested during a raid on an illegal bunkering site in the region.

However, he was eventually released after social media went agog with the news of his detention in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

“The most important point to make is that illegal oil bunkerers bribe security operatives across the different security agencies, bribe them to make the bunkering happen.

“That is the real story – the fact that those who should be ending bunkering are partners, collaborators, allies of those involved in illegal oil bunkering and that is why I could not carry the military along,” Soyombo said.

To further buttress his point, the journalist claimed that his cover was blown to the illegal bunkerers by some military personnel.

“These people were telling me everything about me, they were telling me who I was, and I was in detention, I didn’t speak to anyone else. As a matter of fact, they did not give me a phone to call anyone until Friday evening just before my release.

“How did the illegal bunkerers then know everything about me? Which then vindicates my decision not to involve the army from scratch,” he said.

Even though he indicted some military personnel in the bunkering operations, Soyombo said he is aware that there are people in the military who are genuinely interested in ending illegal oil bunkering.

Soyombo is renowned for his daring investigative works which include undercover investigations on the Ikoyi Correctional Centre, and Nigeria Customs among others.