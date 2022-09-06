How Nigerian , African Leaders Make Me Angry – Uche Jombo

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nollywood actress Uche Jombo has stated that African and Nigerian leaders make her angry because of their leadership styles.

Jombo stated that Nigerian leaders travel out of the country but don’t apply what they learn from their trip.

She said: “It makes me sad with the kind of leaders we have. This is my individual opinion and I have to say it. I mean Nigeria is an oil country. We can do so much if we have the right leadership.

“Look at what Dubai is doing. Dubai constantly shows and reminds you of what is possible. ” She spoke at an event which was held in Dubai.

Also speaking on how Africa can develop and become a great continent that can attract investors, Nollywood star, Omoni Oboli stated that the continent must first guarantee the safety of its people and visitors.

Oboli said: “Mine is security first. When we get the countries actually safe and the people begin to feel that there is safety things will change. You can claim that there is safety, but if you don’t feel safe, you don’t feel safe. Dubai is what it is because people feel safe going to the country.

“Any nation that is safe attracts foreigners. If I come to your country and I don’t feel safe, then I don’t want to come back. The first thing Africa has to look at is the area of security and safety.”

As for Chioma Akpotha, leaders should try to imbibe and apply what they learnt after they travel out.

She said: “The first time I travelled, I saw what I saw and I wanted it replicated in my home. This is what African leaders should do. That is also what I think good leadership should do for Africa. You want the various arms of government to work well with what you have seen outside. You want to bring it back home and apply it