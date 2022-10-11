Why PDP Can Never Return To Power – Tinubu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, says the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) can never return to power.

Tinubu made this known on Monday while speaking at the inauguration of the APC women’s campaign council in Abuja.

According to the former governor of Lagos State, described the PDP as a party of “termites”.

“Our opponents spent 16 years, they had forgotten that the highway is an economy, electricity is mandatory for industrialisation. They don’t understand the transmission lines and the need for maintenance,” he said.

“They couldn’t make a down payment for the trail track. They are a political party of termites.

“A nation is not built on abusive language… 16 years of rudderless and ditching the wool – PDP shall never come back again. Never again.”