Why State Police Is Now Preferable –Obasanjo

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, has called for the creation of state police to tackle the growing insecurity in the country.

Obasanjo stated that the creation of state police would be a better option instead of community policing.

The former Nigerian leader stated that state police should be given a priority above community policing to curtail the wave of insecurity ravaging the country.

The Special Assistant to Obasanjo on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi in a statement quoted the former president as saying this when the leadership of the National Association of Ex-Local Government Chairmen in Nigeria visited him in Abeokuta on Wednesday.

Obasanjo talked on the need to strengthen the traditional system and the local government administration.

He said, “Our situation in Nigeria concerns everyone, particularly, the case of terrorism. The case has gotten over the issue of community police. It is now state police. It is from that state police that we can now be talking about community police.

“I prepared during the popular Murtala/Obasanjo administration, because I believe that there is need to enable that tier of government to work truly as a local government. They have their own Executive, Judiciary and Legislature.

“They were working and they were very visible, building and managing roads, looking into education, health, local administration, agriculture, but they are all gone.”