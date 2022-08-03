Why We Donated N1.14bn To Niger Republic – FG

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The federal government has reacted to the speculation of N1.14 billion donation to the Republic of Niger to assist in the acquisition of some operational vehicles.

It could be recalled that a popular social media influencer, David Hundeyin, Wednesday, had reported that President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the purchase of the vehicles and this generated lots of outrage.

According to the report, the contract to supply the 10 units of Toyota Land Cruisers was awarded to IFO Kaura Motors Nig. Limited.

Reacting, the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed confirmed the purchase while fielding questions from reporters, shortly after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by the President, Muhammadu Buhari.

According to her, President Buhari reserved the right to take decisions in the interest of Nigeria, insisting that “this was not the first time the country is providing such interventions to her neighbours.

“Let me just say that over time, Nigeria has had to support her neighbours, especially, the immediate neighbours to enhance their capacity to secure their countries as it relates to us. This is not the first time that Nigeria had assisted the Niger Republic, Cameroon, or Chad.

“The President makes an assessment as to what is required based on the request of their Presidents. Such requests are approved and interventions are provided.

“It is to enhance their capacity to protect their countries, as it relates to security and also to Nigeria.

“Nigerians have the right to ask questions, but also the President has the responsibility to make an assessment of what is in the best interest of the country and I cannot question the decision myself.

“I have said this is not the first time and that Nigeria as a country has provided intervention to our neighbours. It is in the best interest of Nigeria to do so.”