We’ll Sack More Under qualified Teachers – El-Rufai

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, has stated that his administration will sack more under qualified secondary school teachers in the state this year.

Governor El-Rufai made this known on Thursday in his weekly ministerial briefing organized by his media team.

The former FCT minister lamented that some secondary school teachers only possess primary school certificates and are teaching in public secondary schools.

He also disclosed that his government has employed more people than it has sacked in the last five years.

“We have hired over 40,000 civil servants in the last five years, most of them being nurses, midwives, and teachers,” the Governor explained.

He mentioned that at the time of the briefing, 7,700 qualified secondary school teachers have been employed and would be deployed after he is through pruning secondary schools of under qualified teachers.