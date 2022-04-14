Eminent Sisters Donate Consumables, Cash, Other Items To Less Privileged In Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As a way of sharing love with less privileged in the society, a humanitarian organization, under the platform of ‘Eminent Sisters Enugu’ on Wednesday, donated huge food items, toiletries, among other consumables and cash to the Enugu State Children’s Home, (ESCH) which houses motherless babies.

The Charity group equally settled the medical bills of some indigent women and children held at the maternity and children wards of the Enugu State University of Science and Technology, Teaching Hospital, ESUTH, Parklane due to their families inability to pay the bills after they were discharged.

Items donated to ESCH, includes beans, popular local delicacy Bambara, (Okpa), rice, beverages, assorted toiletries such as soap, diapers, antiseptic among others.

Speaking during the visit, President, of the Association, Lady Christine Miller, explained that the group is a Social charity organization established with the objective of helping women in the country.

According to her, the association, decided (ESCH)to celebrate with the motherless babies this Easter period with little token of love.

Association of Eminent Sisters Enugu, said, “is a women Charity based organization, we are wives, mothers, and grandmother’s. Most importantly, we are sisters that have come together to use our resources to help others.

“Basically, we are women from diverse professions, we have among us Doctors, Lawyers, bankers and other professionals. And as mothers and grandmothers, we know how difficult things are in the country today.

“Majority of our children that were abandoned were kept in the Motherless Babies homes wallowing in poverty, and it is only mothers like us that can remember them, especially during festive period such as Easter.

“Remember the saying that a goat that is owned by everybody is no body’s own. So, we have come here today especially in this period of Easter to extend our hands of fellowship to these children who will need the love and succour of mothers.

“However, this gesture by our Association is not a show off but purely a show of love to these children” Miller stated.

The group’s President, described as a terrible thing, a situation where a woman will give birth after passing the pains of labour and abandoned such child.

She therefore, advised women that if they do not want a baby that they should close their legs, stressing that they should desist from such act as they do not know what the future holds for such an abandoned child.

“Let them keep their children, saying that if they cannot keep a child, do not make them”.

The group left the Enugu Children’s home for parklane hospital, where they equally offset the hospital bills of some indigent women whom God had given babies but could not go home because of their inability to pay their medical bills.

Lady Miller said: “We have paid for two women who have been discharged but cannot go home at the Maternity Ward and another woman at the children’s Ward.

She disclosed that “the group will follow up the other woman that lost her baby but was seriously ill on her everyday medication.

” You need to see how happy those women were when they heard they were going home” the President stated.

She urged Nigerian women, groups, NGOs, politicians and other well-meaning citizens to always support women, saying that “if we do not rally around them, a lot of them would die in penury.

Responding after receiving the donated items Coordinator, of the Enugu Children’s home, Dr. (Mrs) Ngozi Ugwu, had expressed appreciation to the women for the kind gesture, saying they are indeed, excited for the show of love demonstrated by the group.

She said “On behalf of the Ministry of Gender and Women Affairs, Enugu State, we thank you for this kind gesture,” she prayed.

Ugwu informed the visitors that the facility was formerly known as Abandoned Motherless Babies Home, but due to the magnanimity of the state Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, a law was passed making it impossible for any child to be abandoned in the state.

The home, she said, had continued to be managed and cared for by the Enugu State Government, stressing that the job is not an easy one, as they go beyond ordinary civil service job to take care of the kids.

“We basically do everything for the physically challenged ones as they cannot do anything for themselves.

Our Correspondent reports that the children at the facility had during the visit prayed for members of the Association, asking God to bless them and families, as well as replenish their pocket.