‘Workers Are Suffering’, Adeleke Begs For Withheld Osun LG Funds

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has appealed to President Bola Tinubu to order the release of local government funds that have been withheld by the federal government.

The money is meant for the 30 local councils in Osun. Adeleke says the delay in releasing the funds is hurting workers who depend on them for their salaries.

The crisis started after local government elections were held in February 2025. The process was marked by violence and disputes, and the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Labour Party (LP) withdrew from the polls. Some APC leaders who lost their seats challenged the results and went to court.

The Attorney-General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi, had advised Adeleke to stop the elections and reinstate the previous council chairpersons. But Adeleke went ahead with the polls.

Because of the conflict, the APC asked the federal government to withhold the local government allocations, saying the elections were unlawful.

In December 2025, the Supreme Court dismissed Osun’s attempt to force the release of the funds. The court said the state’s attorney-general did not have the legal right to sue on behalf of the councils. Still, the court also noted that the federal government wrongly withheld the money.

In a state broadcast, Adeleke accused former Osun governor and current Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, of supporting the return of the sacked council chairpersons. He said these officials have stayed in office even though their tenure expired in October 2025.

Adeleke warned that the withheld funds have made it hard to pay teachers, nurses, health workers, local government staff, traditional rulers, and retirees. He said the state government has been borrowing money to pay salaries, which is not sustainable.

“We have had to delay allowances for senior civil servants and political appointees to cover local government workers’ pay,” the governor said.

He urged President Tinubu to intervene, saying the president is not part of the disagreement and should help protect democracy by ensuring the rightful councils receive their funds.