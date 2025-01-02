World Iyan Carnival Debuts In Ekiti Amid Colourful Cultural Showcase

(AFRICAN EXAMINER0 – Ekiti State has played host to the maiden edition of the World Iyan Carnival with the state’s rich culture displayed colourfully with thrilling performances.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Iyan (pounded yam) is a local cuisine peculiar to Ekiti indigenes.

Mr Ade Ajayi, Convener of the carnival, said in a statement that the carnival was meant to showcase Ekiti’s rich culture and change the state’s economic status through tourism.

According to him, the theme for the carnival is “Agrotourism: A New Frontier For Sustainable Tourism And Economic Development.”

Ajayi said that the event, which was held at Midas Arena in Ado-Ekiti recently, was anchored on four transformative initiatives.

He said these initiatives included the 50 million yam tubers cultivation initiative; documenting the origin of Iyan in partnership with Netflix; Aafin Iyan Resort; and the annual Iyan Carnival.

Ajayi said the event featured cultural displays of Ekiti and Idoma people, yam presentation, Oriki Iyan, panel discussions, Omoge Iyan pageant as well as dance performances.

He noted that in the course of the carnival, Dec. 27 was mapped out as World Iyan Day.

“We are excited to see this initiative and its pillars come to life today. The 50 million tubers cultivation; the origin of Iyan epic documentary; the Aafin Iyan Resort and the carnival proper.

“We also announce the launch of a groundbreaking initiative in agricultural financing – Office to Farm Agricultural Credit -the first of its kind in Nigeria’s history,” he said.

Ajayi noted that the initiative was the result of a 7-year research journey focused on developing innovative financing models in agriculture under the platform of the World Iyan Carnival (WIC).

He said this model aligned with one of his core pillars of cultivating 50 million tubers of yam, and providing opportunities for civil servants, private sector workers, NGOs, and organisations to invest and benefit from agricultural wealth creation.

“Through strategic partnerships with financial institutions and Africa’s leading blockchain technology company, we have developed a platform that bridges the gap between the office and the farm.

“It allows salary earners and institutions to actively participate in financing and trading, not just tubers but other crops as well, thereby fostering a new era of agricultural wealth in Nigeria.

“This initiative is a key contribution to the Renewed Hope Campaign, which aims to revitalise Nigeria’s agricultural sector and unlock its potential for sustainable economic growth.

“Beginning in the first quarter of 2025, we will launch this initiative across the six geopolitical zones of Nigeria, starting from the western region.

“We are inviting financial institutions, public and private sector players, and all stakeholders to join us in making this vision, a reality.

“Members of the World Iyan Cooperative will be the first to enjoy these benefits, and we encourage others to register and become part of this transformative journey,” the carnival convener said.

The maiden World Iyan Carnival was well attended by government functionaries including the Senior Special Adviser to the governor on Agricultural Extension, Dr Olowoyo Sikiru.

Also, the Director-General Of Ekiti Bureau of Tourism, Mr Wale Ojo-Lanre and many more were in attendance. (NAN)