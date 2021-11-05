Yahaya Vows Retribution for Breach Of Peace In Gombe, Says Goje’s Thugs Behind Mayhem

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Gombe State governor, Alhaji Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya has warned perpetrators of violence in the state of retribution, assuring citizens of his determination to protect the lives and property of citizens in the state.

The warning is coming on the heels of violent attacks on the State capital on Friday by thugs allegedly sponsored by former governor and senator representing Gombe Central, Sen. Danjuma Goje in which three persons were killed.

The governor, in a statement by Commissioner for Information and Culture, Mr. Julius Ishaya Lepes, vowed to deal with “desperate politicians” who perpetrate violence no matter “how highly placed they are and ensure that peace reign supreme everywhere in the state.

“The Government of Gombe State condemned in strongest terms, the breach of peace in the state capital caused by the visit of a former Governor of the state and Senator representing Gombe Central, Sen. Muhammad Danjuma Goje.”.

The government accused senator Goje of mobilising armed thugs from various LGAs across the state who accompanied him to the State capital only to unleash terror and violence on innocent citizens for reason only known to him.

The senator was also accused of sponsoring the thugs that caused mayhem in which two people were killed during the last Eid el-Kabir Sallah celebration.

“The same person sponsored some thugs that threw caution into the wind and went on rampage, leading to loss of 2 lives. Also just last week at Deba in Yamaltu Deba LGA the same scenario played out at the instance of the Senator,” Mr Lepes added.

“It is sad that Goje has not left his old ways and is bent on bringing back his brainchild (Kalare) to unleash mayhem and bug the peaceful atmosphere of Gombe State,” the statement further said.

“His Excellency, Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya as the Chief Security officer of the State, will not renage on its responsibilities and therefore will do everything necessary to protect the lives and property of the citizenry. Government will make sure that perpetrators of the unfortunate act, no matter how highly placed are brought to book,” he said.

“Gombe state has been witnessing relative peace and harmony due largely to the determination and avowed commitment of Governor Inuwa Yahaya in that direction and therefore the government would not stand by and watch desperate politicians unleash terror and violence on innocent citizens to the extent of getting people killed.”

"While sympathising with families of the victims, Government commends the security agencies for their timely intervention in bringing the ugly situation under control.
























