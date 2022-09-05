You’re A Political Scavenger, Dino Slams Fani-Kayode

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A PDP stalwart Senator Dino Melaye, has stated that the party has no position to offer former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, in the party’s campaign team.

He made this known in a statement on his verified Facebook page Sunday night, describing the former minister as a “political scavenger”.

He said, “My attention has just been drawn to a statement issued by Femi Fani-Kayode, which as usual, was an incoherent gibberish produced from his temporary relief from insanity. How can one explain his momentary consciousness to react to an interview long granted, if not that his world of reality is not in sync with the world of sound minds? His comment was at best a mixture of prevarication, lack of comprehension and a voyage in meddlesomeness and idleness.

“Truly, an idle hand and heart like that of FFK is the devil’s residence. Ordinarily, his rambling would have been ignored, but in this age of unrestricted access to the media even by unwholesome minds, care must be taken to put issues in the right context and perspective. The roller-coaster FFK is merely seeking to receive attention, having employed all forms of ingratiation to be recruited by the Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, but failed.”

Melaye noted that Fani-Kayode had contacted Timi Frank in a bid to lobby for a position in the Atiku-Okowa campaign team.

“To be sure, he contacted Timi Frank to help lobby for a job in the Campaign Directorate, but where is the record to help his desire? As a serial hustler around food dispensers, FFK’s misadventure into the issue of the leadership of the PDP is nothing but a subtle campaign to be noticed and rewarded by prospective paymasters.

“Nigerians cannot forget in a hurry how FFK bootlicked and cajoled Yahaya Bello during his presidential experiment, but later jumped to the presidential train of Senator Ahmed Lawan in the throes of the presidential primary election of the All Progressives Congress in an unabashed and unconscionable manner. Now that campaign structures have been formed by parties and he’s sidelined, having lost face everywhere, he has found the PDP as the access card to his next meal,” he said.

Melaye noted that Iyorchia Ayu, was supported by PDP governors and members of the party, and hence, emerged the PDP’s National Working Committee’s Chairman by consensus, due to his reputation and political profile.

He added, “Is FFK so obtuse that he cannot understand that delegates could not have trekked from everywhere to Abuja without being transported? Has he not recovered well enough from the doses administered during his rehabilitation to understand that governors and other leaders supported delegates from all states to the National Convention? Is he equating the sound mind of Judges with his own reprobate mind that he’s threatening to go to court over a matter that he has neither locus nor a reasonable cause?

“Often when the issue of FFK comes up, I easily call to mind the time-standing analysis by ex-president Olusegun Obasanjo, of his personality, and the assertion that food is FFK’s price. His likes are appropriately described in Philippians 3:19, as belonging to the class of those ‘whose god is their belly, and whose glory is their shame. Sorry, PDP has no food for the lazy. And knowing FFK’s reputation for political scavenging, let me also ask him the unanswered question. FFK, who bankrolled your statement?”.