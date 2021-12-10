Your Planned Visit To Ebonyi ‘ll Be Resisted – IPOB Tells Buhari

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The indigenous people of Biafra, IPOB has disclosed that the plans by President Muhammadu Buhari to secretly pay a visit to Ebonyi State will be resisted by youths of the South East geopolitical zone, unless the national leader, Nnamdi Kanu is released unconditionally from the DSS detention.

According to IPOB, their leader, Kanu did not commit any crime to warrant his detention and they vowed that President Buhari will meet empty streets during his visit to Ebonyi State.

The group disclosed this in a statement signed by Emma Powerful and made available to journalists in Abakaliki, the capital of Ebonyi State, saying that youths of the South East zone will resist any of such visit.

The statement reads in part: “The attention of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has been drawn to the planned secret visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to Ebonyi State. The secret visit according to IPOB intelligence is being facilitated by some APC politicians in the state.

“IPOB will not accept any visit both secret and open, by Buhari to Biafraland while our leader, Mazi Nnamdi KANU is still in DSS custody. Our leader has to be released unconditionally before Buhari should contemplate any visit to Biafra land.

“Biafrans will lock down everywhere any day he ventures to visit Biafraland until he releases our leader. He will meet empty streets in Ebonyi or any part of Biafra he chooses to visit without releasing Nnamdi Kanu.

“Biafrans must be prepared to lock down our territory any day he comes here in our region. Buhari has shown that he doesn’t like us. Our leader Mazi Nnamdi KANU cannot be in detention and we are welcoming Buhari in our region.

“Biafrans will sit at home any day he decides to come and mock us. He will know that the few politicians telling him lies about us don’t have control over the people. Should he decide to proceed with the planned visit, Ebonyi will be on lockdown.”