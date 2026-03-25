Zack Orji Speaks on Near-Death Experience After Brain Surgeries

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Veteran Nollywood actor Zack Orji has opened up about the frightening health crisis he faced in late 2023, revealing that his first thoughts after regaining consciousness were about his family and what would have become of them if he had died.

The 66-year-old actor collapsed on December 29, 2023, and was rushed to the intensive care unit at the National Hospital, Abuja. It was later confirmed that he underwent brain surgery in January 2024, followed by a second procedure after doctors discovered a residual blood clot.

Speaking on the KaaTruths podcast, Orji recalled waking up after the life-threatening episode with deep gratitude to God, but also with concern for his loved ones.

“When I regained consciousness, I thanked God for the gift of life. I also wondered what would have happened if I had passed away, what would have become of my wife and children,” he said.

Following his surgeries, rumours circulated on social media claiming the actor had died, but the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) quickly dismissed the reports. Fellow actor Chiwetalu Agu also condemned those spreading false information.

Orji explained that the second surgery became necessary after remnants of the initial blood clot were found in his brain. He noted that both procedures were successful and that he later travelled abroad for further evaluation, including at the London Independent Hospital.

Now recovering, the actor said the experience has left him deeply reflective about life, family, and faith.