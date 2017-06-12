Presidency Says “Buhari Backs Acting President to Sign 2017 Budget Bill”

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Following a controversy over who to sign the Nigeria’s 2017 Appropriation bill into law, Presidency has said ailing President Mohammadu Buhari has given the Acting President Yemi Osinbajo go ahead to sign the bill into law.

When Buhari was proceeding on medical treatment in London on May 7, 2017 he transmitted a letter to the National Assembly notifying the parliament that in his absence the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will become an Acting President.

Then the controversy arose that the the acting president may not have the powers to sign the budget into law, a development that has adversely affect the Nigeria’s economy.

However, a statement issued by President’s media aide, Garba Shehu has put the matter to rest as he announced “ President Buhari Backs Acting President to Sign 2017 Budget Bill”

The statement reads:

“Following the receipt of a full brief on the 2017 Appropriation Bill as passed by the National Assembly, and to buttress the unity at the highest level of government, President Muhammadu Buhari has indicated that it is in the interest of the nation’s economy for the Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, to sign the Appropriation Bill into law.

“In a letter dated June 10, 2017, which he personally signed and addressed to the Minister of Budget and National Planning, Senator Udoma Udo Udoma, the President also said he was pleased by the joint resolution that the Executive would submit next year’s budget proposals by October 2017 and the National Assembly will conclude the Appropriation process by December 2017, so that the country can return to a normal fiscal period from next year onwards.”

