0micron: It Is Discriminatory , Unfair To Ban African Countries – Adesina

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President of African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr Akinwumi Adesina, on Monday disclosed that the travel ban placed on some African countries over Omicron, the new COVID-19 variant, is “very unfair, non-scientific and discriminatory”.

African Examiner recalls that because of the newly detected coronavirus variant in South Africa, many developed countries have been closing their doors against African countries.

Reacting to this development, Adesina took to his Twitter page asking western countries to lift the travel ban on African countries.

He also queried why the travel ban was not placed on non-African countries where Omicron had also been found.

“Why single out African countries? Singling out African countries is very unfair, nonscientific and discriminatory.

“Global vaccines and travel apartheid against Africa are endangering lives, hurting economies, lives, jobs and livelihoods from a pandemic Africa did not cause.

“End the apartheid. Respect Africa,” Adesina said.