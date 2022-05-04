2023: Ambode Set To Announce Plans – Campaign Spokesman

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Olawale Oluwo, a former commissioner in Lagos, has stated that Akinwunmi Ambode, a former governor of the state, will announce plans ahead of the 2023 polls “within the week”.

Oluwo, who is the chairman of the Akinwunmi Ambode Campaign Group, disclosed this on Tuesday when he appeared on a programme ,ARISE Television.

Chairman of the Akinwunmi Ambode Campaign Group; Olawale Oluwo stated that Ambode will “announce his political ambitions by Friday”. In this interview, Oluwo talked about where Ambode stands in ongoing political affairs, ahead of the elections.

African Examiner recalls that Ambode was governor of Lagos state for one term and he lost the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket during the primaries to the 2019 elections to Babajide Sanwo-Olu, current Lagos governor.

“Governor Ambode will announce his plans within the week. I think the closing for the sale of forms is Friday,” Oluwo said.

Oluwo also refuted claims that the Ambode campaign group has been banned.

“Even the president of Nigeria, can he ban an association? When the constitution of Nigeria says that there is freedom of association. We are all members of the party (APC),” he said.

“To be able to ban an association, there is a process and there must be probable cause that the association is engaging in criminality or treason or bad things that threatend the security of the state. The president himself or the authorities will have to go to court and get an order to proscribe.

“Nobody can use saliva and ban any association because it is guaranteed by the constitution. That statement by the APC PRO that AMGO has been banned is a completely reckless statement.”

African Examiner writes that It is still uncertain, the office Ambode will vie for.