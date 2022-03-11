2023: At Last, Ekweremadu Joins Guber Race

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – At last, former Nigeria’s Deputy President of the Senate, professor Ike Ekweremadu has made public his ambition to run for the Governorship position of Enugu state in 2023.

The lawmaker, who represents Enugu West Senatorial district in the upper chamber of Nigeria’s National Assembly NASS revealed this Friday in Enugu during a forum tagged ‘Media Consultation session in Enugu.

He promised to bring his wealth of experience and global contacts if given the mandate to serve the state.

Ekweremadu, had during the media interaction unveiled his blue print titled: ‘a party way to a new Enugu state’, a document that gave insight on what he intends doing in all sectors of the state economy,

He said if given the opportunity, he would run an all- inclusive administration.

“If elected governor, I will utilize the experience, friendship, partnership, and global contact acquired over the years to transform Enugu State to a model state.

He promised to fight corruption in a creative and effective manner adding that his administration will also enthrone justice, equity and liberty to all citizens and residents of the state.

“We will restore the hope of the people in the judiciary as the last hope common man and create an atmosphere of respectability for judicial officers.

On the issue of the purported existing zoning arrangement which has been generating serious controversy in various quarters of the state, Ekweremadu said as far as he is concerned, there is nothing like zoning in the state.

He declared that those championing such idea have ulterior motive and are treacherous.

He said although, as a democrat, he strongly believe in justice, equity and fair play, but that the issue of competency and capacity must be taken very seriously when considering the issue of Enugu state Governorship business.

The former Speaker ECOWAS parliament, had during the event announced a close ally of Enugu state governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and immediate past Commissioner for Housing in the state, Hon. Ogbo Asogwa as the Director of his Campaign organization.