2023: Atiku Is A Liar, Asked Me To Be His Running Mate – Tinubu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential candidate, has stated that his counterpart from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar is a liar as he lied concerning his comment on Muslim-Muslim ticket.

According to Tinubu, Atiku asked him to be his running mate in 2007 but he refused.

It could be recalled that Atiku had accused Tinubu of being a fan of the Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket.

Atiku, who was the Action Congress, AC, presidential candidate in 2007, had stated that Tinubu wanted to be his running mate then.

Reacting, the APC presidential candidate described Atiku of being a “pathological” liar.

In a statement by Tunde Rahman, his media aide, the APC candidate said: “ Atiku may want to be president. However, all he has shown is that he is a pathological liar.

“Let me say openly that Atiku offered me the vice presidential ticket in 2007. Let me also say that my religion has not changed. When he offered the position to me, I was a Muslim and I believe he was aware of my religious faith at the time.

“Atiku’s calculations and deceit had nothing to do with religion or his sensitivity to it. His conduct has everything to do with what we discovered about his paucity of character and love of intrigue.”