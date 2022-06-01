2023: Be Vigilant, Buhari Wants To Impose Successor On Us – Dino Melaye Tells Nigeria

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former lawmaker, Senator Dino Melaye has claimed that President Muhammadu Buhari is planning on his successor.

The activist turned lawmaker disclosed this on Wednesday in a video on his social media handles adding that Nigeria is a democratic country and could not accept the imposition of a candidate.

Melaye made this known as he reacted to Buhari’s comment that he will choose his successor.

African Examiner recalls that President Buhari, who met with the governors on Tuesday, tasked them to let him choose his successor as they did in their various states.

However, Dino, in the video, slammed the president for using the word ‘successor’ and not party flag bearer, claiming that President Buhari is planning on imposing the next president on Nigerians.

He said: “Yesterday the president made a statement that is unconstitutional and showed some inhumane tendencies. The president said the APC governors should support him to choose his successor. The president used the word successor and not flagbearer or candidate of the APC.

“That statement has some negative effects and the negative effect is that Buhari wants to impose a president on Nigerians.

“We are in a democracy and so we will not allow imposition, we will not allow the president to handle this country as if we are in a monarchical or hereditary system of government.

“It is abominable and undemocratic for the president to be talking about a successor in an election that has not been conducted. I am calling on Nigerians to be at alert because the battle to salvage this country from economic scavengers is a battle of no retreat, no surrender.”