2023: Business Man, Nnaji Emerges APC Guber Candidate

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The former PDP Senatorial Aspirant for Enugu East Senatorial district emerged during the party’s primary election held at the APC South East Zonal office.

He Won the senatorial ticket of the PDP in 1999 but later stepped down for former governor of old Anambra State, Jim Nwobodo.

Nnaji, an ally of Imo State governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma scored a total 1070 votes in the primaries election.

He was a sole Aspirant for the Gubernatorial primary Election of the party in the State.

Five elected state delegates from each of the 260 wards in the state participated in the internal party election

African Examiner reports that Statutory delegates did not participate due to non- signing of the 2022 amended electoral act by President Muhammadu Buhari

Chairman of the State electoral Committee for the primary election, Jalaba Sheriff, who announced the result, said the election was peaceful.

In his acceptance, shortly after he was declared winner, Nnaji said: “We are saying sorry to you because we are the ones that brought the PDP government and they are making mistakes.

“I’m happy that the person that brought the PDP which is making the mistake has been elected to correct the mistakes and I’m capable of correcting those wrongs. I have all it takes to do that, we have all it takes to wage the political battle.

“The power we seek is to put food on everybody’s table; power to give our people employment, power to secure our people and power to move Enugu state forward. We saw what happened in PDP when they brought a candidate that has questions to answer. I’ve never even been to any police station. What we are bringing to the people of Enugu state is peace and transparency and I’m not going to fail our people.”

State chairman of the party, Chief Ugochukwu Agballah appreciated the observers in the election such as the Independent National Election Commission, INEC, stating that with emergence of Nnaji as the APC candidate, victory for the party was certain in Enugu state.

“You cannot compare darkness with light, the difference is clear and by their fruits we shall know them. God is with us and the people of Enugu are with us and even the souls of the founding fathers are with us and we are going to restore the dreams of the founding fathers and make Enugu the citadel of commerce.