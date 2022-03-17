2023 Enugu Guber: No Amount Of Forgery, Intimidation Can Stop Ekweremadu, Says Campaign Organisation

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As the controversy over zoning of the People’s Democratic Party PDP Governorship position rages in Enugu State, the Senator Ike Ekweremadu’s Ikeoha Campaign Organisation has said no amount of intimidation, lies and forgery can stop him from vying for the seat in 2023.

The Campaign body of the former Deputy President of the Nigerian Senate, was reacting to what it described as a galore of sponsored lies, forgeries, intimidation, and press statements against the governorship ambition of Ekweremadu by some PDP members in the state.

They stressed that such act would neither distract nor stop the Senator representing Enugu East Senatorial district from vying for the governorship of Enugu State in the 2023 general elections.

The campaign organization made this known in a statement issued by its Director-General, and immediate past Commissioner for Housing in the state, Hon. Ogbonna Asogwa, in Enugu on Wednesday.

“The Ikeoha Campaign Organisation has noted with dismay, but with utmost trust in God, the desperation of some elements to stop His Excellency, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, PhD, CFR, from contesting the 2023 Enugu State governorship election.

It added that “the communiqué-for-money bribery scandal rocking the state on a non-existent zoning, all in an effort to stop Senator Ike Ekweremadu; The forgery and manipulation of minutes of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, State Caucus meeting, which took the makers over two years to produce since they boasted about;

“We unequivocally state, for avoidance of doubt, that it is not the business of the Caucus under the PDP Constitution to zone elective offices.

“The intimidation of Ekweremadu’s supporters by agents of state, including the present detention in prison of the Paulinus Ugwu, the PDP Ward Chairman for Okpatu; the detention and subsequent charge to court for baseless offences of Joshua Ogbonna, Francis Akpa, and Obi Mamah, using the late Deputy Inspector General of Police, Joseph Egbunike (may his soul rest in peace) as well as the ostracisation of Barrister Emeka Asogwa, Engr. Armstrong Agbo, and Chief Charles Mbah for the simple reasons of their association with and commitment to Senator Ike Ekweremadu.

“The over N300 Million squandered on series of rallies to drum up support for zoning, all in an attempt to stop Senator Ike Ekweremadu.

“The press statements, press conferences, and publications sponsored by agents of state against the Distinguished Senator; all the nocturnal meetings and fetish practices being organised against Ike Ekweremadu; all the huge state and local government funds being wasted on stopping Ekweremadu, while basic utilities and services suffer utter neglect; and the appointment of known deadly thugs and cultists into state and local government offices all aimed at intimidating and stopping Ekweremadu”.

“The Ikeoha Campaign Organization, while commending the people of the state “for their determination to resist this reign of terror and undemocratic tendencies”, reassured the people that Senator Ekweremadu remained undeterred.

“In spite of all of these, we want to assure the people of Enugu State that Senator Ike Ekweremadu is not deterred in his bid to fashion out a new Enugu State that will provide water, employment, provide security for all, pay pensions and gratuities, and equitably distribute democracy dividends and opportunities.

He will “ensure massive road and infrastructural development, statewide electricity coverage, youth and women empowerment, and engender good governance, including non-interference with local government funds.

“We also want to assure the people of Enugu State that these excesses have been duly reported to the relevant authorities and we are quite sure that action will be taken very soon.

“We are happy that our recently unveiled pathway to a new Enugu overwhelmingly resonating with the people. That is what matters for now”, the campaign organisation concluded