2023: How Wike, Peter Obi, Kwankwaso ‘ll Work For Tinubu’s Victory – Deji Adeyanju

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – An Abuja-based activist lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, has stated that Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State will work for the presidential ticket of Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress, APC, in 2023.

Adeyanju disclosed this on Twitter saying that Wike and some of his colleagues will not defect from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to the All Progressives Congress, APC but they will remain in the PDP and work for Tinubu’s emergence as Nigeria’s president.

According to him, the presidential candidates of the Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi, and New Nigerian People Party, NNPP, Rabiu Kwankwaso, are also indirectly working for Tinubu’s victory in 2023.

He stated that Obi and Kwankwaso’s refusal to form an alliance against the APC is a good game plan in favour of Tinubu.

He wrote: “Wike & others won’t go to APC but they are all likely to stay in PDP and work for Mr. Agbado. Obi and Kwankwaso are also indirectly going to do the same.

“Their refusal to form a single alliance with the opposition to challenge the Govt in power is all a perfect game plan.”