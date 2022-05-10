2023: I’m Most Qualified To Lead Nigeria – Tinubu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has stated that he has the antecedents, experience, vision, and training to be the president of Nigeria.

Tinubu stated this when he met Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari and APC delegates in the state, on Monday, May 9, 2022.

In the meeting, the former governor of Lagos State kicked against the incessant strikes of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) adding that the unending industrial action by university lecturers is not acceptable.

The presidential aspirant stated that he has the experience to turn around the “sorry” situation of Nigeria.

Speaking about his chances, Tinubu said, “Anybody can run but not everybody can become President. You have to have the track records, experience, vision, training and the developmental programme — a vision of changing a nation from poverty to prosperity. I’ve it all; I’m different from them. They’re candidates, they’re aspirants but I’m an aspirant.

“It happened when Mr President was contesting. They said he (Buhari) cannot win the presidency. We worked together and he won. The second one, they all abandoned him, we say no; he has his second term. And he said the thing is over anybody who wants it can run.”

Speaking concerning the ongoing ASUU strike, the former governor of Lagos State stated that he will bring an end the unending industrial actions by lecturers.

“Four years of university should be four years. Some of our children are spending six to 10 years in school. The strike is not acceptable. We will spend resources and investment necessary to move education forward in this country,” he said.

Speaking, Governor Masari stated that Tinubu is a cosmopolitan leader who deserves respect from all and sun