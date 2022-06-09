2023: Kwankwaso Emerges NNPP Presidential Candidate

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A former Governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwaso has emerged the Presidential Candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) for 2023 elections.

Kwankwaso, who was a sole aspirant, emerged as the party’s flagbearer through a voice vote by delegates at the party’s National Convention held at the Velodrome of the “Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja on Wednesday.

The former Defence Minister in his acceptance remarks, appreciated all those who dropped their presidential aspirations for him and the delegates that elected him.

Kwankwaso said that he would do whatever mattered to ensure the success of NNPP and its candidates for various elective positions in the 2023 general elections.

“Our party is so lucky, having young men and women with integrity contesting various positions in 2023

“While congratulating all of us, I want to urge Nigerians to vote for NNPP

He said that NNPP stood for peace, unity, stability and development of Nigeria.

Kwankwaso urged the delegates and party members not to go back home and sleep but to keep convincing eligible voters across all ethnic groups and religions to vote for NNPP in the 2023 general elections.

Kwankwaso had earlier pledged that when elected, his administration would carry citizens along without favour on ethnicity or religion bias.